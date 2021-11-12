Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage is a unique holiday-season boutique featuring the beautiful works from 48 Quad Cities’ artisans at 902 W. Kimberly Road.

The retail space---which will only be open for JUST 10 DAYS--always has free admission and offers personalization services for customized ornaments and gifts.

Guest Traci Leff talks about all the fun and exciting planned events that begin on opening, day, Friday, Nov. 12. including door prize giveaways (such as a lighted and decorated glass block). New items that will be available are displayed, too.

Some of the other festivities include:

Sunday, Nov. 14: Kids Day---bring the kiddos for “Make & Take ornaments”

Monday, Nov. 15: Wine Tasting 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Goodie Bags (while supplies last)

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Ugly Sweater Day---wear an Ugly Sweater to be entered into a prize drawing giveaway

Sunday, Nov. 21 (LAST DAY!): Santa Day--Bring the kids for a visit with Santa from 1-3 pm

Christmas Cottage / 902 W. Kimberly Road / Davenport, IA / (309) 644-2478 /

