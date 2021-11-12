Crews respond to Burlington porch fire Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to porch fire after the occupants were alerted by their dog.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the porch fire on Nov. 11 at 10:50 p.m. at 1716 Pine Street in Burlington.

When crews from Burlington and West Burlington arrived on the scene to find the front porch on fire, extending also to the roof trust, the Burlington Fire Department said in a media release.

Burlington Police and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. The Burlington Fire Department said there were no injuries reported.

The home is owned and occupied by Steven and Mary Fickel. The Burlington Fire Department said the house has an estimated $50,000 in damages to the structure and $15,000 in damages to contents. The house is insured.

The house did have working smoke alarms, but there was not enough smoke inside the house to activate them, the Burlington Fire Department said. The fire started on the porch as a result of an improperly discarded cigarette.

The Burlington Fire Department said crews cleared the scene at 1:49 a.m.

