Advertisement

Crews respond to Burlington porch fire Thursday

The Burlington Fire Department responded to porch fire after the occupants were alerted by...
The Burlington Fire Department responded to porch fire after the occupants were alerted by their dog.(AP)
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to porch fire after the occupants were alerted by their dog.

The Burlington Fire Department responded to the porch fire on Nov. 11 at 10:50 p.m. at 1716 Pine Street in Burlington.

When crews from Burlington and West Burlington arrived on the scene to find the front porch on fire, extending also to the roof trust, the Burlington Fire Department said in a media release.

Burlington Police and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene. The Burlington Fire Department said there were no injuries reported.

The home is owned and occupied by Steven and Mary Fickel. The Burlington Fire Department said the house has an estimated $50,000 in damages to the structure and $15,000 in damages to contents. The house is insured.

The house did have working smoke alarms, but there was not enough smoke inside the house to activate them, the Burlington Fire Department said. The fire started on the porch as a result of an improperly discarded cigarette.

The Burlington Fire Department said crews cleared the scene at 1:49 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop
Snow
Windy and much colder over the next few days
The City of Moline this week confirmed it was the victim of a phishing scam.
City of Moline confirms it was victim of phishing scam in December
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of beer from a convenience store.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating beer theft

Latest News

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds drug pat-down
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning.
Westbound I-74 open again after multi-vehicle crash Friday morning
Christmas Cottage
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday
The YMCA Turkey Trot will take place live and in-person on Thanksgiving morning at the new...
‘Take Flight’: 35th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot to be held in person