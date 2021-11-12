Advertisement

Disney on Ice’s ‘Mickey’s Search Party’ set to enchant audiences Nov. 17-21

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Disney characters will come to life as they hit the ice at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline Nov. 17-21.

The Disney on Ice production is a family-friendly adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts. Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds.

Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and singalong with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration!

Joining PSL over Zoom to talk about the show are a couple of the skating performers, Matt Young (Prince Eric) and Rachel Dobsen (Ariel). Watch the interview to learn more.

Tickets are on sale now. BUY TICS HERE (online) or at the TaxSlayer Box Office. Ticketmaster Customer Service at 800-653-8000.

