Investigation opened for Doris and Victor Day Foundation

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A criminal investigation was opened by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office into a suspected theft of funds from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation on Nov. 9.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release a forensic audit of the accounts is currently being completed and will be used to assist in the investigation.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation with the cooperation of the Foundation and further information will be released when appropriate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.