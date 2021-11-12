La-Z-Boy can help you create holiday ‘comfort and joy’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Maybe it’s time to freshen up your living space--especially during the holidays--when we want our homes to be even more cozy, inviting, and even dazzling! La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery can help you get the job done based on your sense of style while staying within a budget.

Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport (locally owned and operated) joined the show to talk about how she and her team assist Quad Citizens to reach their design goals every day. She highlights that adding natural elements from outdoors or look like nature is calming and a perfect way to make your home more pleasant during winter. Textural fabrics are also discussed because they add dimension and interest. Layering throws are an easy way to accomplish this feeling/look.

Klemme also encourages viewers to follow a project called The Cathedral Homestead on Tik Tok and Instagram.

From small updates to a transformation, their FREE Design Services help you get the look of your dreams. See some of the BEFORE and AFTER results after clients used the Davenport Design Team!

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

