Rock Island County Health Department reports 120 new cases of COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports 120 cases of COVID-19 since the last report Wednesday.

The total number of cases is 19,437, Rock Island County Health Department said. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.

The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

“Since Nov 1, we’ve added 590 cases to our case count, and 203, or 34%, are children,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Last fall as more people tended to congregate indoors, we saw a devasting surge of cases and deaths. The difference this year is that everyone 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. Please get you and your eligible-age children vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent more illness, hospitalizations, missed school days, and, unfortunately, death. Vaccination is how we will end this pandemic.”

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Four women in their 80s

Two women in their 70s

Five women in their 60s

Six women in their 50s

Six women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

Five women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

13 girls younger than 13

One girl infant one or younger

Four men in their 80s

One man in his 70s

Seven men in their 60s

Four men in their 50s

Seven men in their 40s

12 men in their 30s

Five men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

Four boys in their teens

17 boys younger than 13

One boy infant one or younger

