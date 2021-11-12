Rock Island County Health Department reports 120 new cases of COVID-19
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reports 120 cases of COVID-19 since the last report Wednesday.
The total number of cases is 19,437, Rock Island County Health Department said. Currently, 29 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.
The average age of newly infected patients is 35.
“Since Nov 1, we’ve added 590 cases to our case count, and 203, or 34%, are children,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Last fall as more people tended to congregate indoors, we saw a devasting surge of cases and deaths. The difference this year is that everyone 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. Please get you and your eligible-age children vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent more illness, hospitalizations, missed school days, and, unfortunately, death. Vaccination is how we will end this pandemic.”
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 90s
- Four women in their 80s
- Two women in their 70s
- Five women in their 60s
- Six women in their 50s
- Six women in their 40s
- 12 women in their 30s
- Five women in their 20s
- One woman in her teens
- 13 girls younger than 13
- One girl infant one or younger
- Four men in their 80s
- One man in his 70s
- Seven men in their 60s
- Four men in their 50s
- Seven men in their 40s
- 12 men in their 30s
- Five men in their 20s
- Two men in their teens
- Four boys in their teens
- 17 boys younger than 13
- One boy infant one or younger
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.