Advertisement

‘Tis the season for a Christmas reveal at The Market: A Journey to Joy

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Market: A Journey to Joy has officially transformed into a winter wonderland for the 2021 holiday season.

Katie Thompson, creator of the the retail space is the PSL guest. Viewers are invited to their Christmas Reveal Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 11 from 5-8 p.m., Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. It will be the official launch and celebration of their 3rd Christmas season!

Watch the segment to see the beautiful decor, gift items, bath and body, food products, and fashion pieces available and to learn more about the plans to serve customers for the season.

What is The Market: A Journey to Joy? Its website describes the business is “a curated collection of 40 makers, crafters and curators from the greater Quad City Area”.

THE Market: A Journey to Joy / 1800 7th Ave / Moline, IL / Email: katie@themarketqc.com / On FACEBOOK (see below)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop
Snow
Windy and much colder over the next few days
The City of Moline this week confirmed it was the victim of a phishing scam.
City of Moline confirms it was victim of phishing scam in December
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of beer from a convenience store.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating beer theft

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning.
Traffic delayed on WB I-74 Bridge after multi-vehicle crash
La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy can help you create holiday ‘comfort and joy’
Christmas Cottage
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday
Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice’s ‘Mickey’s Search Party’ set to enchant audiences Nov. 17-21