‘Tis the season for a Christmas reveal at The Market: A Journey to Joy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Market: A Journey to Joy has officially transformed into a winter wonderland for the 2021 holiday season.

Katie Thompson, creator of the the retail space is the PSL guest. Viewers are invited to their Christmas Reveal Shopping Extravaganza on Nov. 11 from 5-8 p.m., Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. It will be the official launch and celebration of their 3rd Christmas season!

Watch the segment to see the beautiful decor, gift items, bath and body, food products, and fashion pieces available and to learn more about the plans to serve customers for the season.

What is The Market: A Journey to Joy? Its website describes the business is “a curated collection of 40 makers, crafters and curators from the greater Quad City Area”.

THE Market: A Journey to Joy / 1800 7th Ave / Moline, IL / Email: katie@themarketqc.com / On FACEBOOK (see below)

