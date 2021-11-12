Westbound I-74 open again after multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE: Traffic is moving once again on Westbound I-74 just after the bridge.

ORIGINAL: Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on Westbound I-74 just past the State Street exit.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday.

According to the Iowa DOT, I-74 Westbound is blocked at the exit.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw emergency vehicles traveling the wrong way on the ramp to respond to the accident. Iowa 511 is currently reporting an 11-minute delay for travelers heading into Iowa.

Traffic is being detoured off I-74 at the State St. exit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

