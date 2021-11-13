Advertisement

Augustana men top ranked Dubuque

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Augustana opened their home basketball schedule in a big way, getting an upset win over a ranked Dubuque Spartans team giving new head coach Tom Jessee his first win.

The Vikings had three players score in double digits, with Luke Johnson leading the way with 20. Pleasant Valley grad, Carter Duwa chipped in with 15 as Augustana topped Dubuque 80-64.

The Spartans were led by a former North Scott Lancer, as Sam Kilburg dropped 19 points in his return to the Quad Cities. Kilburg had 7 of Dubuque’s first 9 points in the game. Erie-Prophetstown’s Josh Hammer added 10 and Galesburg’s Jaylin McCants had 7.

The Vikings next game is back home at the Carver Center on Tuesday the 16th against St. Mary’s (Minn.).

