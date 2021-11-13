Advertisement

Blustery & Cold Through The Weekend

A Rain/Snow Mix Possible Overnight
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Conditions will remain breezy and cold to start the weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies, with highs only reaching the upper 30′s to lower 40′s this afternoon. Tonight, a clipper sweeps into the region, mainly producing a rain/snow mix for much of the viewing area, but some locations to the north could see minor accumulations of snow. A lot of that should melt quickly, so we’re not looking for much in the way of travel troubles. Lingering clouds and brisk winds are expected for Sunday, with dry weather heading into next week. Look for an all too brief warm up Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 41°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with light snow or a rain/snow mix. Low: 34°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering clouds, blustery and cold. High: 40°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

