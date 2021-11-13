Davenport woman donates to Toy for Tots in memory of her son

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the past three years, Kim Belle Isle has put together an Amazon wish list to donate to the Toys for Tots drive. Isle, friends, and others have purchased items each year in memory of Kim’s son, Keagan, and mental health awareness.

Isle lost her son to suicide and she says this is her way to remember and honor his memory. The Marines picked up all of the items at Isle’s house Friday afternoon.

“Without people like Kim, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Sgt. Armando Medrano, Quad City Toys for Tots Coordinator.

“Keegan wanted to do something to help kids struggling,” said Isle about her son. “He was so compassionate. I feel this is a way to honor him and something he would want for his birthday.”

Keagan was involved in the Young Marines program and Civil Air Patrol. Some of the toys included bikes, helmets, lego sets, and more.

