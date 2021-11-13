John Deere presents modified ‘final offer’ to UAW, strike continues

(KWQC) - The United Auto Workers say they have received a modified version of Deere & Co.’s recent “last, best, and final offer”. This comes after over a month of picketing throughout Deere locations.

According to the union’s website, UAW states the offer that was originally received on Nov. 2nd and is now modified. The new contract will be up for a vote from the organization’s members. The ratification date has not been specified at this time.

UAW says their members will continue to strike through the voting process and until a contract agreement is reached.

The contract will impact over 10,000 John Deere employees throughout the Midwest.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

