Advertisement

Man found hiding in closet charged in deadly Iowa stabbing

Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp(source: Wapello County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man found hiding in a closet has been charged in a deadly Iowa stabbing.

The Wappello County prosecutor’s office said Friday that 42-year-old Douglas Raymond Spurgeon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William Sapp. No attorney has been assigned to Spurgeon yet.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a 911 call Thursday and found Sapp in an alley behind a home suffering from multiple stab wounds. Sapp had been working on a vehicle.

Police obtained a search warrant at a nearby home, where Spurgeon lived, and found him in a closet there several hours later. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and arrested early Friday. He is jailed without bond.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldridge Police Department is reporting one person dead in a workplace accident.
1 dead in a workplace accident Thursday
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning.
Crews responded to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of beer from a convenience store.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating beer theft

Latest News

Scott County Sno-Seekers to hold 3rd annual Turkey Day Shootout
Scott County Sno-Seekers to hold 3rd annual Turkey Day Shootout
CEO who threw chair inside Capitol on Jan. 6 gets jail time
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 120 new cases of COVID-19
A criminal investigation was opened by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office into a suspected...
Investigation opened for Doris and Victor Day Foundation