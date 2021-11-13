Advertisement

Rep. Ross Paustian not seeking re-election in 2022

Representative Ross Paustian of Walcott announced on Friday that he plans to retire from the...
Representative Ross Paustian of Walcott announced on Friday that he plans to retire from the Iowa House after finishing out his term in 2022.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Representative Ross Paustian of Walcott announced on Friday that he plans to retire from the Iowa House after serving out his current term through 2022.

Currently, Paustian is the representative of House District 92. Now, under the recently confirmed redistricting maps now resides in House District 82. House District 82 includes Cedar County as well as parts of Muscatine and Scott County.

“It’s been a privilege to represent my constituents in the Iowa House,” said Paustian. “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished thus far and look forward to finishing strong in my final legislative session as your representative.”

Representative Bobby Kaufmann also resides in the new House District 82, but has not announced his plans for 2022 yet.

In his retirement, Paustian will enjoy more time with his wife Carol and their two grown children.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldridge Police Department is reporting one person dead in a workplace accident.
1 dead in a workplace accident Thursday
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning.
Crews responded to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning
The East Moline Police Department is investigating the theft of beer from a convenience store.
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police investigating beer theft

Latest News

Davenport woman donates to Toy for Tots in memory of her son
Davenport woman donates to Toy for Tots in memory of her son
Davenport woman donates to Toy for Tots in memory of her son
Davenport woman donates to Toy for Tots in memory of her son
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
John Deere presents modified ‘final offer’ to UAW, strike continues
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Man found hiding in closet charged in deadly Iowa stabbing