Rep. Ross Paustian not seeking re-election in 2022

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Representative Ross Paustian of Walcott announced on Friday that he plans to retire from the Iowa House after serving out his current term through 2022.

Currently, Paustian is the representative of House District 92. Now, under the recently confirmed redistricting maps now resides in House District 82. House District 82 includes Cedar County as well as parts of Muscatine and Scott County.

“It’s been a privilege to represent my constituents in the Iowa House,” said Paustian. “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished thus far and look forward to finishing strong in my final legislative session as your representative.”

Representative Bobby Kaufmann also resides in the new House District 82, but has not announced his plans for 2022 yet.

In his retirement, Paustian will enjoy more time with his wife Carol and their two grown children.

