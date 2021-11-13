Advertisement

Scott County Sno-Seekers to hold 3rd annual Turkey Day Shootout

By Samson Kimani
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sno-Seekers will hold the 3rd annual Turkey Day Shootout Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The event will include grass drag racing, a swap meet, and a sled show. The sled show will feature both vintage and modern snowmobiles.

A 500 foot, 4 lane track will be used for the racing, and racers of all ages are encouraged to join. The cost of entry for racers is $30 each.

“It’s a great opportunity to get outside in the winter when a lot of us otherwise sit inside and not have anything to do,” says Conor Flaherty, a Board member of Sno-Seekers. “It’s also a great way for us to give back to our community. Most of the people you see in our club also volunteer for search and rescue efforts and when the weather’s really bad, we’re able to get places and help people that others can’t.”

Gates at the fairgrounds will open at 8 a.m. The swap meet will start at 9 a.m. and the track and sled show will be open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

