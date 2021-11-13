The Storm win their seventh straight

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm kept their win streak alive with a dramatic come from behind win Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.

Peoria took an early lead in the first period, but the Storm would grab two goals, from David Brancik and Connor Fries, before the break to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. The Rivermen would fight back in the second behind two goals off the stick of Alec Hagaman to send it to the second break with Peoria leading 3-2. The third period would belong to the Storm. Joe Sova would even up the game just over six minutes into the period with his fourth goal of the season. It would stay tied at 3 until just seven seconds remained on the clock when Tommy Stang would put the puck in the net for the game winner.

Bailey Brkin took the win in the net, Shane Bennett tallied three assists. The Storm will be back home Saturday night for a matchup with Evansville.

