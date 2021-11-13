Advertisement

The Storm win their seventh straight

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm kept their win streak alive with a dramatic come from behind win Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center.

Peoria took an early lead in the first period, but the Storm would grab two goals, from David Brancik and Connor Fries, before the break to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. The Rivermen would fight back in the second behind two goals off the stick of Alec Hagaman to send it to the second break with Peoria leading 3-2. The third period would belong to the Storm. Joe Sova would even up the game just over six minutes into the period with his fourth goal of the season. It would stay tied at 3 until just seven seconds remained on the clock when Tommy Stang would put the puck in the net for the game winner.

Bailey Brkin took the win in the net, Shane Bennett tallied three assists. The Storm will be back home Saturday night for a matchup with Evansville.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldridge Police Department is reporting one person dead in a workplace accident.
1 dead in a workplace accident Thursday
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Ex-Iowa trooper facing federal charge over 2017 traffic stop
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning.
Crews responded to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
John Deere presents modified ‘final offer’ to UAW, strike continues

Latest News

Augustana College
Augustana men top ranked Dubuque
Augustana College
Augustana men upset ranked Dubuque
TaxSlayer Center
The Storm win their seventh straight game
Easton Valley beat St. Mary's 42-36 to advance to the State Championship game
Easton Valley football advances to State Championship game