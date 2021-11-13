Two arrested on eluding, marijuana charges in Whiteside Co.

Whiteside Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two men are facing eluding and marijuana charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop Friday.

Officials say 28-year-old Darquez D. Bonner, of Rock Island, and 24-year-old Kane K. Jackson, of Geneseo, were both arrested on November 12th.

Whiteside County deputies were conducting a traffic stop on E I-88 for a traffic violation when the vehicle fled the scene, according to a release.

Officials say Bonner was the driver and Jackson was the passenger.

A broadcast was sent out to area police for the vehicle and it was spotted in Dixon, IL by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency radio traffic indicated both men fled on foot, and there was a possibility of a firearm, according to police. Whiteside County deputies responded to Dixon to assist with apprehension.

Bonner is facing three charges including eluding and marijuana possession with intent to deliver over 500 grams.

Jackson is facing three charges including marijuana possession with intent to deliver over 500 grams, according to the release.

Officials also say $8,419 was seized along with the vehicle.

Both men were sent to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon Police Department, the Illinois State Police, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Slim-N-Hanks Towing

