Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eldridge Police Department is reporting one person dead in a workplace accident.
1 dead in a workplace accident Thursday
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
John Deere presents modified ‘final offer’ to UAW, strike continues
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning.
Crews responded to multi-vehicle crash on Westbound I-74 Friday morning
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Man found hiding in closet charged in deadly Iowa stabbing
Two arrested on eluding, marijuana charges in Whiteside Co.

Latest News

Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate “beat the system” after trial stalled for 5 years
Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate "beat the system" after avoiding trial for 5 years
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks
Winter the dolphin plays in the water at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Sunday, June 17, 2018,...
Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter died of twisted intestine