Blustery & Cold Sunday

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- ***WIND ADVISORY in effect until Noon/3 PM***

That wintry mix has come to an end, but the blustery and cold conditions will continue for your Sunday. Temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 30′s, but brisk NW winds will make it feel more like the 20′s. Clouds continue through the overnight as lows dip into the 20′s. There’s a slight chance we could see a bit of snow or a wintry mix north on Monday, otherwise look for more clouds, but lighter winds with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Expect a brief warm up Tuesday with sunshine and highs approaching the 60 degree mark. The warmth won’t last long as readings head back into the 40′s Wednesday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, blustery and cold. High: 38°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph. Gusts: to 45 mph. Wind chill in the 20′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain/snow north. High: 44°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

