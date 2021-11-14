Advertisement

Blustery & Cold Sunday

A Brief Warm Up This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- ***WIND ADVISORY in effect until Noon/3 PM***

That wintry mix has come to an end, but the blustery and cold conditions will continue for your Sunday. Temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 30′s, but brisk NW winds will make it feel more like the 20′s. Clouds continue through the overnight as lows dip into the 20′s. There’s a slight chance we could see a bit of snow or a wintry mix north on Monday, otherwise look for more clouds, but lighter winds with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Expect a brief warm up Tuesday with sunshine and highs approaching the 60 degree mark. The warmth won’t last long as readings head back into the 40′s Wednesday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, blustery and cold. High: 38°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph. Gusts: to 45 mph. Wind chill in the 20′s.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain/snow north. High: 44°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
John Deere presents modified ‘final offer’ to UAW, strike continues
2 arrested on eluding, marijuana charges in Whiteside Co.
The Eldridge Police Department is reporting one person dead in a workplace accident.
1 dead in a workplace accident Thursday
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Man found hiding in closet charged in deadly Iowa stabbing
Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate “beat the system” after trial stalled for 5 years
Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate ’beat the system’ after trial stalled for 5 years

Latest News

Rain/snow
Blustery & Cold Through The Weekend
Rain/snow
Forecast 11-13
Cloudy, breezy and cold conditions this afternoon, followed by a rain/snow mix tonight into...
Your First Alert Forecast
Mostly cloudy skies today, then a rain/snow mix possible tonight. Highs in the 30's to lower...
Blustery & Cold Through The Weekend