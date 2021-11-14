Advertisement

Dixon Police looking for suspects using credit card unlawfully at Walmart

Dixon Police are asking for your help in finding two suspects for “unlawful use of a credit card” at a Walmart.(Dixon Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Dixon Police are asking for your help in finding two suspects for “unlawful use of a credit card” at a Walmart. Officials say it was the store on South Galena Avenue on October 23rd just before 10 a.m.

If you have any information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). You can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate “beat the system” after trial stalled for 5 years
