Henry County Sheriffs remind drivers about vehicle crashes with deer
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers about the dangers of vehicle crashes involving deer.
Police say the IDOT reported 13,787 vehicle accidents with deer in 2020. November had the highest risk for such an accident, with over 43% of crashes happening from October to December, according to a Facebook post.
The Sheriff’s office stated the 5 following Illinois counties had the most deer-involved vehicle accidents:
- Cook - 469
- Madison - 375
- Will - 322
- Sangamon - 308
- Peoria - 306
