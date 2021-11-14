Advertisement

Henry County Sheriffs remind drivers about vehicle crashes with deer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers about the dangers of vehicle crashes involving deer.

Police say the IDOT reported 13,787 vehicle accidents with deer in 2020. November had the highest risk for such an accident, with over 43% of crashes happening from October to December, according to a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s office stated the 5 following Illinois counties had the most deer-involved vehicle accidents:

  • Cook - 469
  • Madison - 375
  • Will - 322
  • Sangamon - 308
  • Peoria - 306

For more tips, and info about deer-vehicle crashes, click here.

Deer mating season is here so beware! In 2020, IDOT reported 13,787 motor vehicle crashes in Illinois that involved...

Posted by Henry County Sheriffs Office on Saturday, November 13, 2021

