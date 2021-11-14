Illinois boy dies days after being hit while riding bike

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 10-year-old central Illinois boy has died days after he was struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Troy Erving died Friday morning after being declared brain dead. The Peoria youth was struck and injured Tuesday night.

The Journal Star of Peoria reports that 43-year-old Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria faces charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving on a suspended license.

Court records allege that Brunswig was driving a pickup when she struck the boy and drove off. The truck was found outside her apartment the following day.

