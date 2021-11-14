Water main break in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials are reporting a large water main break on the 2900 block of 18th Street. They say 18th Street will be closed from Spruce Hills Drive to Tech drive until further notice.

Iowa American Water Company is working to repair the issue. It’s unknown when the streets will be open again or when the water main break will be resolved.

