Advertisement

Water main break in Bettendorf

Bettendorf officials are reporting a large water main break on the 2900 block of 18th Street.
Bettendorf officials are reporting a large water main break on the 2900 block of 18th Street.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials are reporting a large water main break on the 2900 block of 18th Street. They say 18th Street will be closed from Spruce Hills Drive to Tech drive until further notice.

Iowa American Water Company is working to repair the issue. It’s unknown when the streets will be open again or when the water main break will be resolved.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
John Deere presents modified ‘final offer’ to UAW, strike continues
Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate “beat the system” after trial stalled for 5 years
Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate ’beat the system’ after trial stalled for 5 years
2 arrested on eluding, marijuana charges in Whiteside Co.
The Eldridge Police Department is reporting one person dead in a workplace accident.
1 dead in a workplace accident Thursday
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Man found hiding in closet charged in deadly Iowa stabbing

Latest News

Look for windy and cold weather today, with highs in the 30's to low 40's, and wind chills in...
Your First Alert Forecast
Troy Irving
Illinois boy dies days after being hit while riding bike
An employee of Neighborhood Health, which provides primary care services through multiple...
Community groups partner for vaccine clinic
Dixon Police are asking for your help in finding two suspects for “unlawful use of a credit...
Dixon Police looking for suspects using credit card unlawfully at Walmart