Winds Diminishing Later This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- That wintry mix has come to an end, but the blustery and cold conditions will continue for your Sunday. Temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 30′s, but brisk NW winds gusting up to 40+ mph will make it feel more like the 20′s. After a brief period of partial clearing this evening, clouds build back into the region through the overnight hours as lows dip into the 20′s. There’s a slight chance we could see a bit of snow or a wintry mix north on Monday, otherwise look for more clouds, but lighter winds with highs in the 30′s to mid 40′s. Expect a brief warm up Tuesday with some sunshine and highs approaching the 60 degree mark. The warmth won’t last long as readings head back into the 50′s Wednesday, then 40′s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, blustery and cold. High: 38°. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph. Gusts: to 45 mph. Wind chill in the 20′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A slight chance for rain/snow north. High: 44°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

