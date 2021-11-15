Advertisement

18-year-old shot and killed in West Burlington

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington Police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Officials say they were called to the 600 block of Swan Street in West Burlington around 3:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

As police arrived at the scene, police say they saw an 18-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection to the investigation and they do not believe there is a risk to the public at this time.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating alongside West Burlington Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.

If you have any information related to the shooting, you’re urged to contact the West Burlington Police Department.

