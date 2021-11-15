Beaver Moon lunar eclipse this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A “Beaver” Moon lunar eclipse will occur overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The eclipse will begin at 12:02 AM Friday, becoming partial at 1:18AM, before reaching its peak at 3:02AM. It will finish up shortly after 6AM. A “Beaver” moon is the full moon in November as it is typically associated with beavers getting ready for winter. This lunar eclipse will reach 97% covered, thus it’s not a total lunar eclipse. This also happens to be the longest lunar eclipse in over 500 years! A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth’s shadow is cast on the moon. As of this writing, the forecast looks great for the QCA!

