COVID-19 outbreak reported at Scott County Jail

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed Monday that 25 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed Monday that 25 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

On Nov. 2, an inmate who had been in the jail for several months was symptomatic for the virus and tested positive, the sheriff said in a media release.

Since then, two rounds of testing have taken place. Of the 25 inmates who tested positive, two were symptomatic.

Lane said as of Monday, 12 inmates are positive and are in quarantine. Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated are amongst those that tested positive, he said.

He added there has been an average of around 312 inmates in November.

Lane said one of the inmates who tested positive is an inmate worker who worked in the jail kitchen preparing meals. Inmate laundry and food preparation are done by inmates to reduce costs, he said.

Those services are currently being performed by jail correctional staff temporarily while a replacement group of inmate workers is being trained, Lane said. This has caused increased overtime to the correctional officers who are already short staffed, he added.

The Scott County jail is short 10 correctional officers, plus there are four correctional officers currently off with the virus. Inmates and staff are not under a vaccine mandate.

According to Lane, the positive cases were limited to general population, dorm, and the female housing unit with one positive female inmate. The booking area, intake housing, flex housing, and special management had no positive cases, he said.

“The Scott County Jail has been fortunate to not have any previous outbreaks during this pandemic,” Lane said in the release.

