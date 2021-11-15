Crews respond to a Bettendorf house fire Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire in Bettendorf Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home at 2701 Olympia Drive around 10:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they found a fire in the kitchen and garage, Bettendorf Fire Department said in a media release. Two occupants of the house were exiting as the first Bettendorf Fire Rescue crew arrived on the scene.

Bettendorf Fire Department said its crews were able to quickly control the fire with assistance from Davenport Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported. Bettendorf Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

