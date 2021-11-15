Advertisement

Iowa Workforce Development, Davenport schools celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Workforce Development, alongside local business and education leaders, joined high school apprentices in Davenport Friday to celebrate the start of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW).

NAW is a nationwide celebration of Registered Apprenticeship programs and the critical pathways that these programs create, Iowa Workforce Development said in a media release. NAW is from Monday through Nov. 21.

Students from the Davenport Community School District who are participants in Registered Apprenticeship programs joined the event on Friday.

“Regardless of the industry you are in, regardless of the level of skill of workforce you have you can always create a program that is going to help you get your workers to the next level,” Beth Townsend, Director at Iowa Workforce Development said.

The event highlighted the importance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in today’s workforce and their benefits to both students and Iowa employers, Iowa Workforce Development said. The district has the second most high school apprentices in the state, with 26 current participants who are partnered with several local area businesses.

