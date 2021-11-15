Light snow moves through this morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Flurries and light snow will move through the area this morning. This is not expected to impact roads, but a dusting of accumulation can’t be ruled out on grassy surfaces. Once this system clears SE winds will develop and we will enjoy a quick warm up into the upper 50s on Tuesday before another strong front arrives Wednesday. This means we will start off Wednesday in the 50s and end up in the 30s in the afternoon. No major systems will impact the area for the rest of the week. In general, highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s/30s heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Snow showers. High: 42º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 31º Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. High: 57º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.