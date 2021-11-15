Micaela’s Hope raises awareness on anniversary

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine family turned their grief into an opportunity to spread mental health awareness Sunday afternoon.

Five years ago, Alma and Brian Brunson lost their sixteen year-old daughter, Micaela, to suicide. Their family started Micaela’s Hope for Mental Health in her memory. The foundation focuses on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“[Micaela] was the kind of person that saw someone that was hurting and was drawn to them,” her mother, Alma Brunson said. “She wanted to talk and help.”

Sunday was the fifth anniversary of Micaela’s death. As a way to honor Micaela, her family told stories about her and held a screening for “My Ascension,” a documentary following Emma Beniot’s recovery from her own attempted suicide.

Alma Brunson said she hopes Sunday’s event inspires others to take care of their mental health like their physical health.

“Micaela was just a bright light that was unfortunately silently struggling. That’s why we do what we do,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to suffer in silence. Speak out, ask for help.”

Micaela’s sister said that people her age are becoming more aware about their own mental health. She also offered her own advice to teens.

“I think first steps is always reach out to your friends,” Rebekah Brunson said. “Talk to your friends about it, but then eventually try to get some professional help.”

The family said Micaela’s Hope is working on building a website and looking to hold future screenings of “My Ascension.” Those interested in donating to or finding out more information about the foundation are encouraged to visit the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s website.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 1-800-273-8255.

