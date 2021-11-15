Advertisement

New I-74 Bridge slated to open to traffic in early December

Public is invited to a celebration Dec. 1
On May 5, the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed, completing the...
On May 5, the final piece of the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge was placed, completing the Illinois-bound arch.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, Federal Highway Administration and Quad Cities officials Monday said the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is slated to open to traffic in early December.

The new bridge will connect Iowa and Illinois with an iconic arch structure welcoming residents, visitors, and new opportunities to the Quad Cities,” according to a news release.

“Handcrafted with the help of Quad Cities trades and businesses, the new structure will be more than twice as wide as the old bridge, providing four lanes in each direction, as well as an exciting new bicycle and pedestrian path, according to the release.

The public is invited to a celebration of the new bridge from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, where attendees can take their first steps on the bridge before it opens to traffic.

Quad Cities leaders will offer welcoming remarks at 1:30 p.m.

The public can access the bridge only from Moline. There will be free parking at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. MetroLINK will provide shuttle transport between the TaxSlayer Center and the bridge starting at 12:30 p.m.

Officials ask you to be prepared for weather, as well as a roughly 15-minute walk from the shuttle drop-off to the seating area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate “beat the system” after trial stalled for 5 years
Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate ’beat the system’ after trial stalled for 5 years
Troy Irving
Illinois boy dies days after being hit while riding bike
UAW to vote Wednesday on Deere & Co.’s modified ‘final offer’
18-year-old shot and killed in West Burlington
Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases
An 18-year-old fatally shot in West Burlington Sunday afternoon has been identified as Owen...
Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot in West Burlington
Police release name of man killed in Eldridge workplace accident
There were no injuries reported.
Crews respond to a Bettendorf house fire Monday