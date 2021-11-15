New I-74 Bridge slated to open to traffic in early December

(KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, Federal Highway Administration and Quad Cities officials Monday said the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge is slated to open to traffic in early December.

The new bridge will connect Iowa and Illinois with an iconic arch structure welcoming residents, visitors, and new opportunities to the Quad Cities,” according to a news release.

“Handcrafted with the help of Quad Cities trades and businesses, the new structure will be more than twice as wide as the old bridge, providing four lanes in each direction, as well as an exciting new bicycle and pedestrian path, according to the release.

The public is invited to a celebration of the new bridge from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, where attendees can take their first steps on the bridge before it opens to traffic.

Quad Cities leaders will offer welcoming remarks at 1:30 p.m.

The public can access the bridge only from Moline. There will be free parking at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. MetroLINK will provide shuttle transport between the TaxSlayer Center and the bridge starting at 12:30 p.m.

Officials ask you to be prepared for weather, as well as a roughly 15-minute walk from the shuttle drop-off to the seating area.

