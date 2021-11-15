Advertisement

New project documents over 300 WWI memorials in Illinois

Goldstar Memorial in Riverside. Left to right: Suzanne Germann, Landmarks Illinois Director of...
Goldstar Memorial in Riverside. Left to right: Suzanne Germann, Landmarks Illinois Director of Reinvestment; Joseph Baar Topinka, Commander, American Legion Post #488; Jason Hinsley, Vice Commander, American Legion Post #488; Jim Connelly, Vice Commander, Sons of American Legion Post #488; Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois President & CEO; Tom Sisulak, Commander, Sons of American Legion Post #488. Credit: Pivot Photography.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A new online database has cataloged more than 300 historic World War I monuments and memorials in Illinois, from dough boy statues to public spaces honoring people who served in the Great War.

The database is the product of a years-long effort by Landmarks Illinois, a historic preservation group. Along with the survey, the group provided grants to communities that wanted to preserve or recover their WWI monuments.

The database documents 311 memorials in 158 Illinois communities.

Among them is the Goldstar Memorial in the suburban Chicago community of Riverside. The community received a grant from Landmarks Illinois to help with restoration at the memorial, which was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1921.

