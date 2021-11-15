Police identify 19-year-old fatally shot in West Burlington

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An 18-year-old fatally shot in West Burlington Sunday afternoon has been identified as Owen Laird of Burlington.

At 3:14 p.m. Sunday, West Burlington police were dispatched to Pat Klein Park, 631 Swan Street for a report of gunfire and found Laird.

He was transported to the South East Iowa Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police took a juvenile into custody in connection with the investigation. No other information was released Monday on what charges, if any, the juvenile faces.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing and DCI is being assisted by the West Burlington Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Police ask anyone with information to call the West Burlington Police Department at 319-754-8555.

