Police release name of man killed in Eldridge workplace accident

Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A man killed Thursday in a workplace accident in Eldridge has been identified as 27-year-old Dylan Kaczinski of Camanche.

The investigation into his death has been turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as a workplace accident, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said in a media release.

Police, Eldridge Fire Department and Medic responded at 2:37 p.m. Thursday to KE Flatwork, 501 E Blackhawk Trail, for an injured employee.

Medic and Eldridge firefighters performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to a media release.

Kaczinski was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 p.m.

No foul play is suspected, police have said. No other information has been released.

