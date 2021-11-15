Police release name of man killed in Eldridge workplace accident
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A man killed Thursday in a workplace accident in Eldridge has been identified as 27-year-old Dylan Kaczinski of Camanche.
The investigation into his death has been turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as a workplace accident, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said in a media release.
Police, Eldridge Fire Department and Medic responded at 2:37 p.m. Thursday to KE Flatwork, 501 E Blackhawk Trail, for an injured employee.
Medic and Eldridge firefighters performed lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, according to a media release.
Kaczinski was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 p.m.
No foul play is suspected, police have said. No other information has been released.
