QC Veterans Outreach Center gives back ahead of Thanksgiving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One Quad Cities veterans organization gave back before the holidays, Sunday morning.

The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center held its annual Thanksgiving food drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Center collaborated with Fareway, The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and St. Ambrose University’s Women’s Lacrosse Team to hand out food baskets in a drive-thru style event.

This year’s food drive also marked the center’s fifth anniversary. According founder Lola Vandewalle, it grew from helping about 40 area vets in its first year to helping over 1,900 vets this year.

Vandewalle said she wants all veterans in the area to know they are welcome.

“It’s for us to say thank you to them. We don’t want anyone to feel like they shouldn’t come here,” Vadewalle said. “Whether it’s people who come here just to have a cup of coffee, or whether they come here for a food basket or some other type of help. This is a hand up to them.”

She also encouraged everyone to come to the center to volunteer or just to have a conversation with a Veteran.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.