Advertisement

Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s been said that “there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” and that couldn’t be more true this Thanksgiving season.

Reese’s is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

Grab some friends to help with this 9-inch dessert of 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies that are only available online for $44.99 plus tax.

Reese’s says this is a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate “beat the system” after trial stalled for 5 years
Whiteside County Sheriff says former inmate ’beat the system’ after trial stalled for 5 years
Troy Irving
Illinois boy dies days after being hit while riding bike
UAW to vote Wednesday on Deere & Co.’s modified ‘final offer’
18-year-old shot and killed in West Burlington
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure

Latest News

FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of...
LIVE: Biden to sign public safety order during tribal virtual summit
Steve Bannon expressed optimism as he surrendered in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for...
RAW: Steve Bannon surrenders, calls indictment 'noise'
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was taken into custody Monday.
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge in Rittenhouse murder trial