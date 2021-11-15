Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported the deaths of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and a man in his 80s who died at a long-term-care facility.
The health department is now reporting a total of 378 deaths since the pandemic began.
“We send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, of the Rock Island County Health Department.
The health department also reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 19,583.
As of Monday, 29 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus, Rock Island County Health Department reported. The average age of newly infected patients is 33.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 90s
- Two women in their 80s
- Four women in their 60s
- 11 women in their 50s
- 15 women in their 40s
- Nine women in their 30s
- 15 women in their 20s
- Two women in their teens
- Two girls in their teens
- 12 girls younger than 13
- One girl infant one or younger
- One man in his 80s
- Four men in their 70s
- Four men in their 60s
- Five men in their 50s
- 13 men in their 40s
- 11 men in their 30s
- Eight men in their 20s
- Three men in their teens
- Seven boys in their teens
- 14 boys younger than 13
- Two boy infants one or younger
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.