Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Health Department Monday reported the deaths of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and a man in his 80s who died at a long-term-care facility.

The health department is now reporting a total of 378 deaths since the pandemic began.

“We send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 19,583.

As of Monday, 29 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus, Rock Island County Health Department reported. The average age of newly infected patients is 33.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Two women in their 80s

Four women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

15 women in their 40s

Nine women in their 30s

15 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Two girls in their teens

12 girls younger than 13

One girl infant one or younger

One man in his 80s

Four men in their 70s

Four men in their 60s

Five men in their 50s

13 men in their 40s

11 men in their 30s

Eight men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

Seven boys in their teens

14 boys younger than 13

Two boy infants one or younger

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.