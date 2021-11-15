Advertisement

Salvation Army now accepting applications for Christmas Assistance

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -Applications for Christmas assistance are now open for the Davenport and Moline Salvation Army locations through Nov. 24.

Families that are in need of toys for children up to age 15 and holiday food boxes can make an appointment by calling 563-324-4808 for Scott County residents and 309-764-2811 for Rock Island County residents, the Salvation Army of the QCA said in a media release.

Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of the QCA said it has helped over 584 households with over 978,000 dollars in homeless prevention assistance and served over 1,390 people with over 30,891 nights of shelter.

The Salvation Army of the QCA said, with families facing housing evictions and dealing with pandemic poverty, the need is greater this year. Those wanting to contribute can do so through the Angel Trees throughout the Quad Cities.

For the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree locations or how to host an angel tree, visit www.SAQuadCities.org.

