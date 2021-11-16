Decreasing clouds today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We will warm up into the 50s today after a frosty start and this will be the warmest day of the week. A cold front will arrive tonight and early Wednesday bringing a minor chance for rain and cooler temps for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will bring quiet and cold weather conditions with highs in the 30s and 40s. We will get back to the upper 40s this weekend ahead of another cold front that will bring another shot of cold air early next week.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 57º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47º Winds: W 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Few morning showers. High: 50º.

