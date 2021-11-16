Experience the Benefits of Happy Money

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ken Honda, a best-selling author, demonstrates how to improve your own life and the lives of others through holiday giving, no matter your budget. When we learn to accept and give money away freely, with the same positive energy, we open up our access to the “Happy Money” flow.

Ken Explains 6 Ways to Give That Create a Happy Money Flow:

Boost Businesses You Believe In

Donate Money

Pay More Than You Are Asked

Give Money to Your Friends

Send a Gift or Card to Your Clients or Your Boss

Send Gifts to Your Friends

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.