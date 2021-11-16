Illinois-bound portion of I-74 Bridge to open in December

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Illinois bound portion of the new I-74 bridge is opening in early December.

It’s been a little more than a year since the Iowa bound portion opened up and now the project is almost complete.

“It’ll serve the Quad Cities for 100+ years with minimal maintenance,” said George Ryan, the I-74 Corridor Manager. “What we’ve delivered to the Quad Cities and all the workers in the Quad Cities have delivered is a world-class interstate connection.”

The project started in July 2017 and Ryan says the excitement for the completion of the project has been brewing.

“A lot of development has happened as this project ramped up and that development continues. There’s a lot of excitement with the locals and the citizens and everyone and there’s been a lot of traffic on social media.”

The bridge is also designed to hold more drivers.

“We know it can handle over 100,000 cars a day very easily with the lanes and configuration that are out there. As well as all the new safe interchange ramps.”

The public is invited to walk on the bridge on December 1st from 1 to 4 p.m. at a celebratory event before it opens up to drivers.

“It’ll be a great day for everyone giving the public that opportunity to walk on it prior to the structure being open and we’ll open sometime shortly thereafter within a few days.”

Those planning to attend are asked to dress for the weather. Additional details and registration for the event can be found here.

Ryan says they’re anticipating the old bridge will be put into contract for bidding in the spring and says the method of demolition will depend on the contractor.

“I’m fairly confident that explosives will be involved at least for the center span,” he said.

Ryan says the project has been close to the budget. While an actual number was not made clear during Monday’s press conference, he says it was close to the promised $1 billion budget.

Electrical work still needs to be completed as well as, a landscape and elevator contract in Bettendorf and a landscape contract in Illinois, which will include linear and urban parkways and trails.

Visit the I-74 River Bridge website for more info.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.