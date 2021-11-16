Illinois set to receive $17 billion from federal infrastructure law

WASHINGTON (WGEM) - President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law Monday afternoon. Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined many leaders from across the country to witness the historic moment at the White House.

Many hope this law can build upon the Rebuild Illinois plan Pritzker signed into law in 2019. The administration expects Illinois to receive roughly $17 billion.

“Thanks to our Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan — the largest in state history — the Land of Lincoln is prepped and ready for federal dollars to jump-start our projects ahead of schedule,” Pritzker said. “I’m proud to join President Biden, Vice President Harris, and colleagues from across the nation to celebrate this exemplary renewal of federal leadership. Every American deserves access to safe, reliable transportation.”

Pritzker said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would help deliver on that mission.

The most significant investment for Illinois, $9.8 billion, will go towards federal highways. Around $4 billion is set aside for improving public transit. In addition, $1.7 billion will help address old infrastructure for drinking and wastewater. Meanwhile, $1.4 billion will go toward bridge repairs and replacement.

This plan also has $100 million to improve broadband access across the state. Lawmakers also earmarked $149 million for new electric vehicle charging stations in Illinois.

“This law makes the most significant investment in roads and bridges in the past 70 years,” Biden said. “It makes the most significant investment in passenger rail in past 50 years, and in public transit ever. What that means is you’re gonna be safer and you’re gonna get there faster. And we’re going to have a whole helluva lot less pollution in the air.”

The federal plan also includes $616 million to improve Illinois airports. In addition, $22 million is set aside for the prevention of cyberattacks. Another $27 million will go to wildfire prevention in Illinois.

“This will be a nationwide effort, the likes of which we have not seen in a generation. It will make our country more competitive,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “And it will deliver on our nation’s and our administration’s commitment to equity.”

State leaders say they’re excited to see this investment for the future.

“Every region of Illinois will benefit,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). “We have the opportunity to modernize our infrastructure, create good-paying jobs, improve public transportation, increase access to broadband Internet and further our commitment to green energy.”

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch called this a historic moment for the country and state.

“Illinois will receive $17 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal to help modernize and move our state forward,” Welch said.

Illinois companies could also compete to receive grants from a $2.5 billion pool to make more electric charging stations. The EV portion of the infrastructure package comes at a perfect time for the Pritzker administration.

Lawmakers passed a plan this spring to address clean energy jobs and climate change. That included a goal of having 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Another proposal passed in October creates new tax incentives for more companies to come to Illinois to manufacture electric vehicles, charging stations, and additional parts.

“This Act will create millions of jobs and will benefit the everyday lives of people across this country, including Illinoisans throughout the state,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “From repairing roads and bridges that allow us to connect with each other, to grow industries that will fight climate change, this bipartisan effort will move our nation forward and uplift every community.”

