Muscatine School Board votes to remove mask mandate

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Community School Board voted in 5-2 in favor of removing the PK-6 mask mandate Monday.

The removal of the mask mandate is effective Wednesday for staff and students, the Muscatine Community School District said in a Facebook post. More information will be sent to all families and staff from the school district Tuesday.

The Muscatine Community School District said it will be working with Trinity Muscatine Public Health to offer vaccination clinics for families choosing to vaccinate their children.

The Muscatine Community School District also shared the three newly elected board members, Matt Conard, Lindsey Phillips, and Ken LaRue took their new seats.

