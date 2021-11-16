The Nutcracker from Woodlawn Arts Academy

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Woodlawn Arts Academy presents the kick off to the 2021 holiday season with live performances of “The Nutcracker.” To show a sneakpeak, Morelia Vargas playing Clara and Quinn Stahr playing The Nutcracker perform a scene from the performance. This live performance will be performed November 20 at 7 p.m. and November 21 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Tickets are $11 each and are on sale now at CentennialAuditorium.org.

