Putnam Museum awarded National recognition and grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center received national recognition and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for an ongoing community collaboration exploring regional history Tuesday.

As the only one in the state of Iowa, the grant provides $245,000 for community-based regional history projects, including a significant update to the Putnam’s regional history exhibit, River, Prairie and People, the Putnam Museum said in a media release.

“As a major family destination and through rich relationships among area school districts, the Putnam will welcome nearly every child across our region through this exhibit at some point in their childhood.” Rachael Mullins, President and CEO of the Putnam said. “That is a blessing and a responsibility for the Putnam. We must assure each child and every citizen sees themselves in the history, current fabric, and the future of the Quad Cities community.”

Over multiple years and phases, the Putnam Museum and Science Center said it will partner across the community to assure that the exhibit reflects the modern era, our shared experience as Quad Citizens, and the rich cultural diversity of our community.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center said additions are planned to reflect stories that are missing from the exhibit, including those that reflect the diversity of our region.

A primary project partner is Science Museum of Minnesota, which created the exhibit ‘Race: Are We So Different?,’ will work with the community to distill the themes of the Race one facet of the exhibit through the lens of local history, allowing participants to learn about, build pride in, and embrace the collective identity of our diverse community, the Putnam Museum and Science Center said.

Project partners in this work include Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, Friends of Martin Luther King, LULAC Council 10, the Iowa Women’s Archive of the University of Iowa Libraries, and World Relief Quad Cities. The Putnam Museum and Science Center said the collaborative is reaching out across the community to gather stories, including an exhibit preview for feedback and upcoming sessions at local public libraries to collect oral histories and to assure the exhibit is rich and relevant through community input and co-curation.

“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections. These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore and grow,” said Institute of Library and Museum Services Director Crosby Kemper. “IMLS is proud to support their initiatives through our grants as they educate and enhance their communities.”

The Putnam Museum and Science Center said the grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services was made possible through the preliminary support of local funders, including the Regional Development Authority, the United Way of the Quad Cities, Exelon Corporation and the Jim Estes Estate.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center invites community members to meet its curatorial team at libraries across the Quad Cities to contribute to the Regional History update, with stories and ideas for topics that should be included:

Nov. 19 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Branch; 3000 N Fairmount St., Davenport

Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rock Island Public Library; 401 19th St., Rock Island

Nov. 30 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Moline Public Library; 3210 41st St., Moline

Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bettendorf Public Library; 2960 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf

