Recycle broken Christmas lights at Trinity Lutheran Church Moline

non-working Christmas lights
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s the season of light, but if your Christmas lights are no longer shining bright, drop them off to be recycled as part of the TerraCycle program at Trinity Lutheran Church Moline.

A Christmas Lights Recycling Drive begins Nov. 21, 2021 and runs until Jan. 1, 2022. Drop-off broken, unwanted strings of lights to help the environment and help other ongoing recycling programs. The goal is to collect and recycle one ton of lights!

For more than a decade, Trinity Lutheran Church Moline has been recycling unwanted and hard-to-recycle items like office supplies, toothpaste tubes, and bottle corks through the TerraCycle program. TerraCycle works with manufacturers that produce waste and returns them through its zero-waste program. Any proceeds from recycling lights will go toward shipping costs for the TerraCycle program.

In addition to the Christmas lights drive, Trinity Lutheran Church Moline will hold a crafting event in which unwanted materials can be turned into beautiful ornaments and  other items that can be used as Christmas gifts. This public event is Sunday, Nov. 21 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and is geared toward youth, and the young at heart! Snacks will be provided.

