Ring sale to benefit East Moline Library Building Fund

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for the holidays, the Friends of the Library will hold an estate sale of thousands of rings. The sale included just about every type of ring from children’s rings, cocktail rings, vintage rings, wedding rings, and designer Heidi Daus rings priced from $1 - $25. All rings are said to be in good condition with some of them brand new.

The sale will be held at the East Moline Public Library on Sat. Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 100 percent of proceeds from the sale will go to the East Moline Public Library Building Fund.

