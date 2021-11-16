Advertisement

Ring sale to benefit East Moline Library Building Fund

Just one of many trays of rings as part of an estate sale to benefit the East Moline Public...
Just one of many trays of rings as part of an estate sale to benefit the East Moline Public Library.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for the holidays, the Friends of the Library will hold an estate sale of thousands of rings. The sale included just about every type of ring from children’s rings, cocktail rings, vintage rings, wedding rings, and designer Heidi Daus rings priced from $1 - $25. All rings are said to be in good condition with some of them brand new.

The sale will be held at the East Moline Public Library on Sat. Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 100 percent of proceeds from the sale will go to the East Moline Public Library Building Fund.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release name of man killed in Eldridge workplace accident
Occurs early Friday morning
Beaver Moon lunar eclipse this week
An 18-year-old fatally shot in West Burlington Sunday afternoon has been identified as Owen...
Police identify 18-year-old fatally shot in West Burlington
Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

Latest News

non-working Christmas lights
Recycle broken Christmas lights at Trinity Lutheran Church Moline
Aaron Joseph Beeman, 34, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to 35 years in prison in fatal Davenport shooting
Nero was instrumental throughout his career in tracking down suspects and illegal drugs while...
Muscatine Police K-9 Officer Nero passes away unexpectedly Monday
As the only one in the state of Iowa, the grant provides $245,000 for community-based regional...
Putnam Museum awarded National recognition and grant