Rock Island man sentenced to 35 years in prison in fatal Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting a Davenport man in 2019.

Scott County Court records show Aaron Joseph Beeman, 34, pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter as a habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a felon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent as a habitual offender in the death of 43-year-old Frederick Ewing.

He initially faced a first-degree murder charge.

On Oct. 21, Judge Henry Latham sentenced him to 15 years on the voluntary manslaughter charge, 15 years on the intimidation charge, and five years on the firearm charge. The judge ran the sentences consecutively, or back-to-back, for a total of 35 years.

He will receive credit for time already served in the Scott County Jail.

Latham also ordered Beeman to pay $150,000 to Ewing’s heirs.

Just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019, Davenport police were called to the 1900 block of West 40th Street for a report of gunfire.

While on scene, officers were notified of a shooting victim - later identified as Ewing - who had arrived at Genesis by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Beeman was arrested the following month. He has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.