DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month we look through some of the positive things happening in the area for our What’s The Good News? column!

This month, as we look to Thanksgiving, there’s plenty of good news to be thankful for in the Quad-Cities, and here’s some of the cool things happening:

Rock Island Artist’s Work Chosen For Stamp

Rock Island’s David Sebben will have one of his gorgeous photos shared throughout the United States in 2022 -- on a postage stamp.

Sebben is one of a series of artists who have had their works chosen to grace the face of a new series of stamps based on the river and surrounding environs. Each state touching the river will be honored among the collection, with a photo representing the scenery of that state along the river.

Library Community Comforts Drive Continues Through December

If you’re feeling the November spirit of gratitude for your own blessings, the Rock Island Public Library is offering an easy way to give to people in need. The Library’s “Community Comforts” drive will collect donations of household supplies and personal care items through December 4.

Collected items will be distributed to Heart of Hope Outreach Center and the Rocky Resource Room at Rock Island High School. “Personal care and hygiene items, paper products, cleaners, and other basic items are always in high demand, because they’re products people use every day,” says Karrah Kuykendall, Rock Island Reference Librarian. “You can help by just picking up an extra item or two when you shop.”

Nest Café making its way around the Quad-Cities

Nest Cafe, a charitable pay-what-you-can cafe, is making its way around to different places in the Quad-Cities.

Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together (NEST) Café is a Pay-What-You-Can Nonprofit Restaurant, Serving Everyone, and a member of One World Everybody Eats (www.oneworldeverybodyeats.org).

WIU Angel Tree Helping Children In Need The Western Illinois University Office of Student Engagement (OSE)

Volunteer Services, in cooperation with the Salvation Army, is sponsoring an Angel Tree in the University Union Concourse from Monday, Nov. 1-Friday, Dec. 10.

With 100 children in need as part of the project, participants from the WIU and Macomb communities can select an angel from the tree to donate gifts to children who otherwise might not receive any gifts.

Those wishing to participate should select an angel, register at the service desk located next to the University Bookstore and return new, unwrapped gifts to the Office of Student Engagement by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10.

Gildas Club No Shave Fundraiser Making Things Hairy In November

In the spirit of No Shave November, Gilda’s Club is launching Grow Your Mo. For the month of November, we encourage men in the community to forego shaving and begin growing a fantastic mustache which will be proudly showcased in a Stache Pageant held on December 4th at Icons Martini Lounge in Rock Island during the wrap up party at 6:30p.

Contestants pay a participation fee of $30 and can fundraise on behalf of Gilda’s for the month of November.

Moline Filmmakers Win First Emmy

Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films received a Mid-America Emmy® Saturday evening for their short documentary “Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings” in the Environmental/Science category. The Rundles’ films have been nominated nine times.

Davenport Public Library Welcomes A New Social Worker To The Staff

The Davenport Public Library now has a licensed Social Worker available as a resource to our patrons. With this new service, patrons will receive personalized attention and assistance with their social service needs. A few of the ways our Library Social Worker can help you is by making referrals and connecting you to community resources and organizations that can address your specific need. In addition, your Library Social Worker will provide support and advocate on your behalf.

Moline’s Dot’s Pots Honored By State Of Illinois

The Illinois Office of Tourism announced 28 new small businesses, or ‘Makers’ have been recognized as part of the Illinois Made program, and Moline’s Dot’s Pots is among them!

The program recognizes each business as a hidden gem for locals and visitors to discover, offering unique products and experiences all around the state. From vegan dessert makers, alpaca and hemp farmers, and a Chicago candlemaker with a mission to provide young moms with critical job training skills - each of the small businesses featured help make Illinois a one- of-a-kind destination for visitors.

